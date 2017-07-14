Young family drives Councillor Chris Wilson

POSITIVE IMPACT: Councillor Chris Wilson enjoys being able to actively make decisions that benefit the Lockyer Valley.

Occupation: Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor

Age: 32

Marital Status: Married

What have you enjoyed most about your time on the Lockyer Valley Regional Council?

Being able to actively contribute to decisions that benefit our region. I have also been impressed with the successful collaboration between the council and council staff.

Why did you decide to get involved with the council?

I have always been interested in council. I now have a young family and want the region to be the best it possibly can be for my child's future and many generations to come.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

I have met a lot of famous sportspeople including Darren Lockyer, Allan Border and Ian Thorpe.

It is now a great pleasure to regularly meet with our famous Deputy Mayor, Jason Cook.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My son, Jack.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Tough times don't last, tough people do.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Terrorism.

How old do you feel?

Young at heart. However, a brief comeback to rugby league recently has left me injured, so maybe my body doesn't agree!

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

I love all things sports. I enjoy playing rugby league, touch footy and golf. But, cricket is my real passion.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

No one memory stands out. Numerous backyard cricket and footy matches and I loved our annual holidays to Burleigh Heads.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

These days I enjoy visits to the various parks with my family like Lake Dyer and Lake Apex.

What would you do if you won the lotto?

I would give money to my family and then with the rest make sound investments to ensure our financial future. This is of course after having a party with all my friends.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

Number one is obviously my wife (she better read this!). I am a sports tragic, so a lot of my heroes are sportspeople. Lleyton Hewitt is a stand-out for me and others are Ricky Ponting and Darren Lockyer.