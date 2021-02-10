How young entrepreneur built booming side hustle

Izzak Morris has flipped two campervans and rents them out to keen travellers across the country.

A young business whiz has cracked the code to a successful side hustle by renting out his converted campervans to keen travellers while coronavirus keeps borders closed.

Mooloolaba man Izzak Morris runs several companies from his laptop in the digital marketing space.

His latest venture came after he purchased a van in 2019.

The 24 year old decided to convert the home on wheels into a luxury camping experience with all the tools needed for a road trip, including a hot water shower and large fridge and freezer.

THE DREAM FEATURES:

Apple TV

Entertainment including board games and books

Hot water shower

Camping table and two chairs

Portable gas stove

110L fridge and freezer

Cookware, plates and a cheese board

Solar panels on the roof

Fairy lights

Mr Morris said the freedom to travel Australia without the hassle of booking hotels was what drew him to the idea.

"I never really started out to hire it, it was more so to work from my van and see Australia," he said.

"I just thought it would be a really cool experience for someone, instead of hiring an Airbnb, they can just travel where they want to travel."

It was then Mr Morris found Camplify, a van sharing platform which allowed users to list their own vehicle or rent out a motorhome across the world.

Mr Morris said he had cracked about $20,000 in bookings since listing his first van, aptly named The Dream, on Camplify in July.

"It's a good way to bring an additional cash flow when I'm not needing the van, but it's also just another way to facilitate a good experience," he said.

He used his earnings from The Dream to convert his second van Cupid and now has plans to one day outsource the management of his fleet to Camplify so he can travel overseas off the income.

"Both vans are already paid off, so maybe we'll put the earnings from both vans into a third van and then just expand from there," he said.

"I wouldn't mind having three or even four over time, and once I do go overseas there will be someone there to manage it for me."

The young entrepreneur said it was the "perfect time" to travel around Australia while Covid restrictions remained in place.

"It's definitely a time to see Australia while we can … and I think it's something a lot of young people are doing now," he said.

"It's more of a stress-free way to travel, you have the freedom to park up wherever you want."

Head to @thedream.vanlife or @cupid.vanlife on Instagram to see his vans.