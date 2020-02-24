Menu
EMU FARMER: The defendant was made to pay $200 plus restitution for the stolen item.
Young emu farmer in court over fowl play

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
24th Feb 2020 2:30 PM
A YOUNG emu farmer has had a hole pecked in his wallet following his decision to steal from the Laidley Mitre 10.

The theft took place in January, when 22-year-old Nicholas Flick made his way into the store, taking a tube of Threadlocker from its packaging and pocketing it.

He was unaware his daring theft had been caught on CCTV, which was promptly shared with police.

Flick faced the Gatton Magistrate’s Court charged with the theft of the $14.50 item, where he didn’t offer any excuse to justify his crime.

Magistrate Kaye Ryan noted that Flick was currently employed as an emu farmer, and should have been able to afford the low-cost item.

“It’s silly, dishonest even,” she said.

“I don’t know what you were doing with this stuff, but you can’t just take it.”

Given he didn’t have any prior criminal history, he was only fined $250, and ordered to compensate the cost of the stolen item.

A conviction was not recorded.

