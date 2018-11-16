Young driving maestro driven to achieve more

YOUNG GUN: Racing driver Cameron Shields has achieved a lot in 17 years but still has plenty more he wants to accomplish.

Name: Cameron Shields.

Occupation: Student and racing driver.

Age: 17.

What do you enjoy most about driving? The fact that I can just forget about everything that is happening in the world and just focus on what is ahead.

How did you first start driving competitively? I started racing from a very young age but after success in go-karts I was given the opportunity to drive a Formula 3 car.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when? I have met Daniel Ricciardo at the Melbourne GP when I was there with the CAMS Rising Star Foundation.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? My greatest accomplishment would just have to be that I get the opportunity to travel everywhere, driving some of the coolest cars in the world and get to work with some astonishing people.

What's the best advice you've ever received? To finish first, first you must finish.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world? I wish underprivileged people could have greater access to essential resources such as food, water, shelter and education.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why? That is hard to tell. Sometimes I am at school and feel a lot older than some around me purely because of the events I have experienced in my life, travelling around and racing. But sometimes I can look at other people and think, 'Wow, I have a long way to go!'

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why? I don't mind driving! But other than that I love going to the beach when I have holidays.

What is your happiest childhood memory? Winning my first-ever trophy back when I was only four years old racing motocross.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district? On a hot day I don't mind going down for a swim at the local creek.

What would you do if you won the Lotto? I would use the money to continue my racing so one day I could become a professional racing driver

Who are the people you most admire, dead or living? I really admire Will Power because when he was younger he went through similar things that I am going through right now, and to see where he has gone after all of the hard work that he had to put in, it really inspires me to do the same, and it proves that there is a chance for a young Toowoomba boy like me to make it.