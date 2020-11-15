Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A young man has been charged after a crash at Bokarina on November 15.
A young man has been charged after a crash at Bokarina on November 15.
Crime

Young driver charged after crashing into traffic lights

Felicity Ripper
15th Nov 2020 10:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A traffic light was smashed and debris strewn across the road when a car crashed overnight.

Police allege a 21-year-old man's inattention led him to slam into the lights on Nicklin Way at Bokarina.

Paramedics and police were called to the scene near Beach Dr just after 3am to find the dislodged traffic light and exposed wiring.

Jetski crashes into bridge after teens throw rocks

"His vehicle was in an undriveable state," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

 

A young man has been charged after a crash at Bokarina on November 15.
A young man has been charged after a crash at Bokarina on November 15.

 

The Parrearra man suffered no injuries but was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He has been charged with driving without due care and attention.

The 21-year-old is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court in early December.

 

A young man has been charged after a crash at Bokarina on November 15.
A young man has been charged after a crash at Bokarina on November 15.
bokarina charge crash traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer uncle steps up to raise children of slain woman

        Premium Content Lockyer uncle steps up to raise children of slain woman

        News WHEN their Coast mum was brutally killed, a Lockyer family raced to collect the children before they went into foster care. This is their heartbreaking story:

        Woman asks to reopen court case after $240 fine issued

        Premium Content Woman asks to reopen court case after $240 fine issued

        Crime A WOMAN busted driving on the wrong side of the road has asked to have her case...

        Billionaires and rich families: Who owns Queensland’s farms

        Premium Content Billionaires and rich families: Who owns Queensland’s farms

        Rural 10 largest landowners occupy same size as New Zealand

        Aussie weather warning: Hot days ‘triple in 20 years’

        Premium Content Aussie weather warning: Hot days ‘triple in 20 years’

        Weather Australia’s climate has gotten extremely hot extremely quickly