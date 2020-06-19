Young cop killed in crash was about to become a dad

A motorcyclist killed in a crash last night after a driver allegedly ran a red light was a young police officer who has left behind a pregnant fiancee.

A Sydney family is grieving after a young police officer about to become a father was killed in a tragic motorcycle accident while riding home from duty.

Constable Aaron Vidal was on his way home on Thursday evening when his motorcycle collided with a ute about 5:45pm at the intersection of Windsor and Schofields Roads, Rouse Hill. Constable Vidal from Bligh Park died at the scene.

The 28-year-old, who was based at Sydney City Command, leaves behind a pregnant fiancee.

Constable Aaron Vidal, aged 28, from Bligh Park died at the scene after the collision

Constable Aaron Vidal, right, served as a probationary constable and constable at Sydney City.

Police will allege in court the driver failed to stop for a red light.

The 37-year-old man from The Ponds is due to appear in Blacktown Local Court on Friday charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, and negligent driving occasioning death

The death has shocked the police community, with NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller extending his condolences to the Vidal family on behalf of the NSW Police Force.

"My thoughts are with Aaron's family and fiancee, as well as his current and former colleagues at this difficult time," Commissioner Fuller said.

A motorcyclist who died in a crash at Rouse Hill yesterday has been identified as a serving NSW police officer Constable Aaron Vidal. Picture: TNV

One of six siblings, Constable Vidal had worked alongside his father, Chief Inspector David Vidal, at Sydney City.

"Dave has always been incredibly proud of his son following in his footsteps and walking the beat side-by-side with him," Commissioner Fuller said.

"He spent his entire policing career at Sydney City Police Area Command, where he has been part of the Proactive Crime Team since late last year, targeting crimes that directly impact the community.

Constable Vidal served in the Australian Army before joining the police where he worked alongside his father.

"On two occasions he had been formally recognised for good police work by members of the community, which shows that he was held in high regard by not only his peers, but the community he served.

Before joining the police force, Constable Vidal served in the Australian Army, a further testament to his commitment to serving and protecting the community, Commissioner Fuller said.

The motorist involved in the fatal collision allegedly drove through a red light before the crash. Picture: TNV

Constable Vidal's family has requested privacy at this time.

The driver of the ute, a 37-year-old man from The Ponds, is due to appear in Blacktown Local Court on Friday charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, and negligent driving occasioning death.

