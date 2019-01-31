Menu
DESERVED: Lockyer District High School student Chelsea Reinke was named Young Citizen of the Year.
Young Citizen of the Year leads by example

Dominic Elsome
31st Jan 2019 9:34 AM

SELFLESS and committed - those are the words Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan used to described Chelsea Reinke when she announced her as the 2019 Young Citizen of the Year.

The Lockyer District High School student has excelled academically, culturally and in her sporting pursuits.

The young achiever is also junior secondary captain at her school and Cr Milligan said the young student was more than deserving of the award.

"Chelsea was chosen to run a leg in the Queen's Baton Relay last year, which demonstrates her standing in the community,” Cr Milligan said.

"Chelsea is a selfless young woman who encourages others before celebrating her own success.

"That is a rare trait and one that deserves recognition.”

Miss Reinke said she was overwhelmed with the award and put her success down to the support she received from the people around her.

"I am very determined person, I have a goal and I will always strive to get to those goals,” she said.

"I guess a lot of it comes from my parents and my teachers - they're always encouraging me to go further and do the best that I can possibly do.”

