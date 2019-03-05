Young bull takes top show title

YELLOWWOOD Nitro, a 1.5-year-old bull has been named champion exhibit at the Gatton Droughtmaster futurity show for 2019.

In its 34th year, the event took place in drizzle on Saturday morning at the Gatton Showgrounds, attracting a number of spectators in spite of the weather.

Nitro's owner Shannon Williamson, of Cebella and Yellowood Droughtmasters, said she and co-owner John Williamson were proud of the win.

"He's the complete package,” she said. "He's well muscled and he's very structurally correct and masculine.”

She said the way the bull travelled around the ring may have contributed to the achievement on the day.

Yellowwood Nitro was sired by Minlacowie Smokin Jo Horn out of Yellowwood Candy.

The animal is no stranger to making an impression and moved judges at the Royal Brisbane Show last year.

"He was the reserve junior champion bull at the Ekka as well so this (show) is his next big win since then,” Ms Williamson said. "He's had a fairly successful show career to this point so we're very proud of him.”

The stud's success didn't stop with Nitro, with six other cattle claiming ring honours.

The stud was also named the most successful exhibitor of the show.

The second youngest animal on show impressed judges in three rounds.

Paul Dingle of Waringle Partnership won champion bull calf with his four-month-old calf Waringle Cagney.

After winning the under 7 months class, the animal went to win another two classes, in the 7 to 9 months and 9 to 13 months.

He also took the title of champion bull calf.

Mr Dingle said this was his bull's first show.

"He's still on the cow,” he said.

The bull was sired by Waringle Obama and out of Waringle Nigella.

Mr Dingle said Glenlands bloodlines filtered down through Cagney's breeding.

He said the judges were impressed with the animal's loose skin, bone and muscle pattern.

"The judges were impressed and we have been impressed with him since he was born.”