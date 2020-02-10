Young bubs welcomed to the region with open arms

THE Lockyer Valley’s newest arrivals were given a proper welcome to the world on Saturday.

The babes of the region were formerly welcomed by mayor Tanya Milligan at the Welcome Baby Celebration.

The mayor said the celebration was a meaningful way to mark the special time for all parents and their families.

“The formal welcome is an exciting opportunity for us, as a community, to recognise the newest members of our great region,” Cr Milligan said.

Each young bub received a certificate from the Mayor and a Lockyer Valley Libraries First 5 Forever gift bag.

First 5 Forever is part of a literacy program being run through Lockyer Valley Libraries, to help provide strong emergent literacy foundations by connecting parents to a range of resources and ideas.