Young bubs welcomed to the region with open arms
THE Lockyer Valley’s newest arrivals were given a proper welcome to the world on Saturday.
The babes of the region were formerly welcomed by mayor Tanya Milligan at the Welcome Baby Celebration.
The mayor said the celebration was a meaningful way to mark the special time for all parents and their families.
“The formal welcome is an exciting opportunity for us, as a community, to recognise the newest members of our great region,” Cr Milligan said.
Each young bub received a certificate from the Mayor and a Lockyer Valley Libraries First 5 Forever gift bag.
First 5 Forever is part of a literacy program being run through Lockyer Valley Libraries, to help provide strong emergent literacy foundations by connecting parents to a range of resources and ideas.