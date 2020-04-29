Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A patient is currently being transported by helicopter to Brisbane.
A patient is currently being transported by helicopter to Brisbane.
News

Young boy flown to hospital after incident in rural town

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
29th Apr 2020 4:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG child is being flown to hospital after a pedestrian and vehicle incident in a rural town this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to Redbank Creek in the Somerset at 3.07pm to reports of an injured child.

A male patient was assessed on scene and a rescue helicopter tasked to the scene.

A spokesperson confirmed the child is being taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane in a serious but stable condition, and the airlift was due to "distance".

The spokesperson said the young child was suffering from bruising and abrasions.

airlifted to hospital car crashes life flight somerset
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WEATHER: Wintry weekend to follow afternoon storm

        premium_icon WEATHER: Wintry weekend to follow afternoon storm

        Weather The Labour Day long weekend is expected to be chilly across the Somerset and Lockyer Valley.

        COUNCIL: Five new decisions and how they affect you

        premium_icon COUNCIL: Five new decisions and how they affect you

        Council News The new Somerset Regional Council settled a wide range of matters during a recent...

        Fireys rush to kitchen fire after hot oil ‘self-ignites’

        premium_icon Fireys rush to kitchen fire after hot oil ‘self-ignites’

        Offbeat A Laidley kitchen has suffered smoke damage after a pan of oil burnt.

        Highway drivers more drunk, speeding faster in lockdown

        premium_icon Highway drivers more drunk, speeding faster in lockdown

        Crime Traffic enforcement on the Warrego Highway is as strong as ever, police warn, so...