A four-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after a bike went flying through barricaded at the Sydney Indoor MX Dome.

A young boy was seriously injured after a horror incident at a motocross event, where a bike went flying into spectators.

The four-year-old boy was taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a stable condition after sustaining serious head injuries about 10.30am on Saturday.

The motorbike is understood to have crashed through the barriers after going over a jump at the Sydney Indoor MX Dome in Eastern Creek and straight into the path of the boy and his family who were watching on.

The boy and his family were struck by the bike, with CareFlight and paramedics treated the injured.

His brother, mother and father were all struck by the bike but were not seriously injured.

An event paramedic rushed on the scene to give the boy first aid before CareFlight's chopper rushed to the scene.

His father had accompanied him to hospital while the rest of the family were also treated for their injuries by paramedics.

The popular venue is continuing with a bumper weekend of events with races resuming on Saturday afternoon.

The Sydney Indoor MX Dome had only recently reopened after the coronavirus pandemic halted all sport. Picture: John Fotiadis

The dome is Australia's first indoor motocross venue and had only just reopened after hibernating during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in Sydney.

The $5 million venue was first opened in 2017 and has hosted major motocross events in the last three years.

Originally published as Young boy, family hit by flying bike at motocross event