Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Child drowns in dam west of Brisbane (9 News)
News

Young boy drowns in dam

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
24th Dec 2020 6:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A little boy has drowned in a dam northwest of Brisbane tonight.

Emergency crews were called to the incident in Vernor, near Fernvale in the Somerset region, at 3.53pm this afternoon.

Paramedics attempted to treat a school-aged boy who had reportedly drowned in a dam at the property. He could not be revived.

It comes on the same day as authorities raised concerns about the number of near-drownings in Queensland this summer.

There have been 65 near-drownings this month, with nearly half involving children under the age of 12.

Originally published as Young boy drowns in dam

More Stories

drowning editors picks safety tragedy water safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        January 2011, and the floods that changed everything

        Premium Content January 2011, and the floods that changed everything

        News Rural areas that rarely saw water were suddenly under water in January 2011, rural firefighter Dave Wandel recalls

        Council announces latest recipients of grants funding

        Premium Content Council announces latest recipients of grants funding

        News Community groups across the Lockyer Valley have received funds of up to $4000 in...

        Pollock Farms still going strong after 125 years

        Premium Content Pollock Farms still going strong after 125 years

        Rural The family farm is now in its fifth generation and has seen some big changes during...

        Land valuations: Lockyer left out again in 2021

        Premium Content Land valuations: Lockyer left out again in 2021

        Council News 25 local government areas will receive new land valuations in 2021, including...