Young boy drowns in dam
A little boy has drowned in a dam northwest of Brisbane tonight.
Emergency crews were called to the incident in Vernor, near Fernvale in the Somerset region, at 3.53pm this afternoon.
Paramedics attempted to treat a school-aged boy who had reportedly drowned in a dam at the property. He could not be revived.
It comes on the same day as authorities raised concerns about the number of near-drownings in Queensland this summer.
There have been 65 near-drownings this month, with nearly half involving children under the age of 12.
Originally published as Young boy drowns in dam