Young boxer shines at state titles, advances to nationals

GOLDEN GLOVES: Boxer Jesse Jenner with the medal he won at the Queensland Selection Trials.

BOXING: When Jesse Jenner defeated his opponent at the 2017 Queensland Selection Trials to claim the gold medal in the Junior 52kg division, it was a special moment for the young boxer.

But it wasn't until after the fight did he realise he had just knocked off a national champion.

It made the win much sweeter.

"He had a fair few more fights than me, he's won his past 15 so I felt pretty good,” Jesse said.

Now Jesse is set for his own nationals berth, as his medal qualified him for a spot at the championships in Adelaide on April3.

The 14-year-old wants to represent his country at the Olympic Games in 2020 and said his state win gave him a bit of extra belief for his future in the ring.

'It gives me a bit more hope ... makes me want to train harder,” he said.

"I'm just going to keep training and build myself up.”

He trains under the watchful eye of Robbie Sbeghen at the Rebels Boxing Club in Walloon.

"It's all falling into place, which is great,” Sbeghen said.

"He's improving all the time.”

The former pro boxer has long had high hopes for the Faith Lutheran College student but even he was impressed with the performance of his fighter.

"We knew we were going to do well but to beat last year's Australian champion was a bit of an eye-opener,” he said.

To raise money for his national title tilt, Jesse and his family will be selling raffle tickets at Porters Plainland Hotel on March 26.

Jesse is sponsored by several local businesses but his family is always on the look out for more sponsors to ease the burden for travel and competition costs as he works his way up the ranks.