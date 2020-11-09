Young author ponders time and destiny in first book

Young author Jasper Littlewood-Brennan with Jorren. Jasper has self-published a book on his theory of destiny and time.

Young author Jasper Littlewood-Brennan with Jorren. Jasper has self-published a book on his theory of destiny and time.

IT'S a scenario played out across Australia and the world every morning and afternoon: a teenager sits on the bus to school, watching out the window, their mind wandering off deep in thought.

For 16-year-old Jasper Littlewood-Brennan, as he rode the bus from Maclean to Clarence Valley Anglican School and back earlier this year, he pondered something that has captivated and confounded philosophers and astrophysicists alike for centuries: the mystery of time.

Rather than let his ideas drift by like the scenery outside the window, Jasper decided to write down his thoughts and ideas.

"I started thinking about all sorts of things on the bus to school, and I felt like I'd be able to go back over them and look at them again if I wrote them down," Jasper said.

"The original writing only took a few weeks and then I spent a bit of time editing and working on getting it the way that I wanted it."

Jasper said his ideas and writing reflected on the nature of time and how it moves, as well as what role destiny has to play in all this.

"My idea is that I break time down to moments called frames, with the smallest unit of time a frame flick," he said.

"Essentially they're just my ideas on a layout of the universe and the inevitability of destiny."

Not content in leaving his writing as a document on his computer, it was Jasper's destiny that his work would be shared, and he set about trying to figure out how to self-publish his work.

And where else does an enterprising author go to find out how to spread his ideas to the masses?

"I had to Google everything, right from scratch," he said.

"I wanted to share the book with my family and I thought why not try and publish it?

"It was challenging. I think the hardest part was finding a good printer, weighing up the price and the quantities."

In September this year Jasper's book, Destiny Theory: Scientific Evidence for Destiny, was officially published.

"It was pretty enjoyable, the whole experience," he said.

"I really enjoy thinking about these things so I can't wait to see what comes next. I do a fair bit of writing and it was fun so I'll look to keep doing it."

For more details on the book visit Jasper's website.