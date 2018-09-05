Young athletes carry on long tradition of Mulgowie Gift

PUSH: The 2018 Mulgowie Gift was held on Saturday, September 1. Hatton Vale's Hayley Reynolds (in red) competes in the 100m womens heat.

PUSH: The 2018 Mulgowie Gift was held on Saturday, September 1. Hatton Vale's Hayley Reynolds (in red) competes in the 100m womens heat. Lachlan McIvor

ATHLETICS: The rich history of running was carried on in Mulgowie at the weekend.

In days long gone, locals used to race the steam train from Grandchester into the area.

That tradition is kept alive through the Mulgowie Gift, which was held on Saturday in conjunction with a fun run that kicks off before the main program.

There was plenty of incentive to lace up the running shoes with a $4000 total prize pool on offer.

Gary Finegan took out the main prize after winning Mulgowie Gift 120m race in 12.31 seconds.

Lockyer District Athletics Club had three athletes compete during the day.

Madison Wells, Hayley Reynolds and Mitchell Mellor were all fresh off a successful regional titles two weeks prior and boasted several track and field state and national titles between them.

But coach Bailey Pashley said the event offered a different dynamic and a chance to reward their hard work with a cash prize.

Mellor took out the open 400m race in 49.34 seconds and Wells won the women's 100m final with a time of 12.15 seconds.

"It's a different type of race because on handicap you've got people in front of you to catch, and you've got people behind that you know are faster than you and they've got to try and catch you,” Pashley said.

"It's 100 per cent effort from the moment the gun goes.

"In an ordinary scratch race, you usually know your opposition... you can perhaps take it a little bit easier.”

John and Dell Emerick are long-time sponsors of the event.

"To my knowledge, the Mulgowie Gift was certainly running in 1949. I don't know how long it has run before that,” John said.

"It's local and it's good for the young people.

"I think it's good to have people from afar come to Mulgowie to enjoy the view and the country atmosphere.”