Young apprentice wins top award

WELL DONE: Reid Theaker was recognised at the Apprenticeships Queensland award night for his work as a wall and floor apprentice tiler.

WELL DONE: Reid Theaker was recognised at the Apprenticeships Queensland award night for his work as a wall and floor apprentice tiler. Meg Bolton

THERE'S no doubt Reid Theaker is a driven young man, and winning the School Based Apprentice of the Year was just the first step in his journey to achieve his dreams.

At the end of his four-year apprenticeship Reid will be a wall and floor tiler by trade, but he hopes to use the qualification to save up enough money to open his own gym.

The 17-year-old said he started the apprenticeship after comparing the benefits of achieving the tiling qualification to finishing Year 12.

"I just saw the opportunity last year through my school so I just jumped on it,” Reid said.

The Faith Lutheran College student was nominated for the award by his boss, but he isn't the only one who admired Reid's work ethic - his grandfather Don Burge said his grandson could do anything he set his mind to.

"He will be what he wants to be and get where he wants to go,” Mr Burge said.

"I always have been proud and I always will be no matter what he chooses to be or what he wants to be.”

The young apprentice has already completed his first cash job, an achievement he is most proud of.

Mr Burge said Reid worked extremely hard to pull off the job three men short.

The Regency Downs lad will become a full-time apprentice within the next few weeks.

He plans to continue to work as hard as he can during the course of his apprenticeship to achieve the qualification and to have enough money to open a gym.