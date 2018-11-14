Young and old learning together

LAIDLEY District State School served as a meeting point for indigenous elders and local youth to connect on a day of celebration of their culture and history.

Despite the many years of life experience between the more than 50 elders who attended, it wasn't just the students who learned a thing or two.

The school hosted a cultural awareness day - Elders and Youth: Connecting through Culture - and showcased dance performances from local high school and primary school students.

Elders shared stories with students and a joint art construction was created for the occasion, which was held for the very first time.

Aunty Kathy Ott was appointed as an indigenous education worker at the school earlier this year.

Close to 20 per cent of the school's population is indigenous.

"It's so important for the young people to see the elders and to experience their stories and gain an understanding of the past,” Aunty Kathy said.

"I love these children gaining an understanding of the culture that I missed out on knowing, and I'm learning by talking to the elders too and also by working with the students.

"I love working here because the school is showing so much care in wanting the students to learn and giving me all the support, which is so important.”