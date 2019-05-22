Young achiever inspired by nan

MEET HAYLEY: Local athlete Hayley Reynolds continues to achieve on the track.

Name: Hayley Reynolds

Occupation: Student at Faith Lutheran College

Age: 15

Favourite athletics event: Long jump

What do you like about athletics? I love the competitive nature of the sport. Training and competing for your individual goals and aspirations. I love working to perfect the various technical aspects so I can fly through the air in long jump and run fast.

What competitions have you been to?

I have been to various state and national athletics events, with my favourite competition to compete in being the 2018 Commonwealth Games trials.

What achievement are you most proud of?

The achievement I am most proud of is winning the first Australian title as a 13-year-old.

This achievement gave me the drive to want to keeping achieving at that high level.

What is your athletics goal?

My athletics goal ever since I was a little girl was to represent Australia at an international competition.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

The best advice I have ever received was from my Nana who said, "you can do anything if you try”.

I lost my Nana at the age of seven, so her advice is something I live by in day to day life, especially my athletics.

What rules do you live by? The rules that I live by are just to always be positive and give my all in everything I do.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

I have met many successful and famous athletes though my favourite encounter was meeting my idol Brooke Stratton this year at the QLD track classic.

Brooke Stratton is an Olympic finalist who holds the Australian record in long jump, she is a huge inspiration to me.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My greatest accomplishment would have to be winning my Australian title in 2016.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

I would like to change the world by helping educate people about the importance of preventing climate change.

Notwithstanding the number how old do you feel and why?

I feel 18 years old as I have a good idea of the goals and life pathway I would like to take and achieve but I'm still learning.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

My favourite hobby or recreation is sport, particularly athletics. This is because I love being outdoors, being fit and healthy and training to improve my skills and knowledge.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

My happiest childhood memory is going to my grandparent's farm at left-hand branch with all my cousins or doing little athletics in Laidley with all my friends.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

My favourite place to visit in this district is Laidley Recreation grounds as it is the only public space to train for athletics.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

If I won the lotto, I would give a large portion of it to charity.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

The people I most admire are my parents and my Nana.