‘You’ll kill someone’: Charleville woman driving on meth

A MAGISTRATE has warned a Charleville woman that she will kill someone if she continues to get behind the wheel while high on meth or drunk.

Corina Dallas Willett fronted Charleville Magistrates Court on Monday, July 27 charged with one count of drug driving, drink driving, assaulting a police officer, committing public nuisance, obstructing a police officer, threatening violence, trespassing and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor sergeant Caroline Boodnikoff provided details of the drink and drug driving offences, however said the other charges will be adjourned to September 22.

Sgt Boodnikoff said on February 10 at 4pm, Charleville police intercepted the defendant at the Puma Truck Stop in Morven.

Willett was taken back to Morven police station where she tested positive for methamphetamine.

The court heard, a month later, on March 14 at 8.50pm, Ipswich police intercepted Willett on Hamilton St.

The defendant admitted to drinking an unknown amount of self-mixed vodka drinks from 1pm that afternoon and said she was on her way to a friend's house.

She returned a breath analysis of 0.141 per cent.

Willett's lawyer, L Parker said his client has previous drug and drink driving charges on her history.

Magistrate Saggers expressed his concern over Willett's repeated disregard for the safety of herself and other road users.

"You've had a previous entry in the last five years for drug driving," he said.

"When you had a notice to appear in court for drug driving, you've then drunk drove at nearly three times the legal limit," he said.

"You put everyone at risk at 0.141 per cent, not only yourself but other road users.

"You should not have been driving, is that clear?

"There's no excuse at all."

Willett pleaded guilty to both drink and drug driving charges.

For the drug driving charge, Willett was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

For drink driving, she was given a $750 fine and disqualified for five months.

"Don't drive during that time, you'll kill some doing that," the magistrate said.