Youles claims title just months after nearly severing toe

WOOD'S GOOD: Gatton Show Society wood-chop chief steward Gerald Youles took out the 300mm underhand world championship at the Toowoomba Royal Show.

WOOD'S GOOD: Gatton Show Society wood-chop chief steward Gerald Youles took out the 300mm underhand world championship at the Toowoomba Royal Show. Dominic Elsome

GERALD Youles is a cut above the competition.

Gatton Show Society's chief wood-chop steward proved this at the Toowoomba Royal Show, claiming the title of world champion in the 300mm underhand wood-chop event.

For Mr Youles, the title was the culmination of years of work.

"There's been heaps (of titles) that I've had a crack at - I've been knocking on the door trying to win one for three or four years now, so to finally get one was awesome,” Mr Youles said.

He said the feeling when he took the championship was "unreal”.

His win was made all the more incredible by his preparation, or lack thereof, in the lead-up to the event due to injury.

"I had a bit of an accident in January, actually took a bit off the end of my toe, so that really put a dampener on my training for two-and- a-half months,” he said.

"The only real training I'd done was the week before Toowoomba, which isn't really optimal.”

Mr Youles started wood-chopping nine years ago and at first competed in a handful of smaller country shows, debuting at the Kilcoy Show in 2010.

"These days I do 80-odd country shows a year and five or six royal shows and two or three trips overseas every year,” he said.

Gatton Show Society chief woodchop steward Gerald Youles took out the 300mm underhand world championship at the 2019 Toowoomba Royal Show Dominic Elsome

When he's not injured, Mr Youles trains six, sometimes seven, days a week.

He said the art of wood-chopping wasn't simply hitting the wood as hard as you could.

"Strength is only a very minor part of wood-chopping,” he said.

"The fundamentals are how you actually chop and the technique you use to present the axe to the wood. You can sit back and bash a block as hard as you want and go absolutely nowhere.”

Mr Youles is now preparing for his next big challenge - the return of wood-chopping to the Gatton Show this year.

Preparations began 12 months ago to bring the event back after a two-year hiatus.

Mr Youles said he jumped at the chance to take on the role of chief steward for the Gatton Show, after taking out the show's previous three championships.

"I was keen as mustard,” he said.

"The more shows that we can get on in Queensland and the more we can promote the sport, the better it is.”

With just a few months to go before the show, Mr Youles was confident the wood-chop would be one of the premier events in Queensland and was laying the groundwork for the event years into the future.

"It's shaping up to be probably the biggest one-day show wood-chop in Queensland this first year, so it should be something awesome,” he said.