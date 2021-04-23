Menu
Brave curlews’ amazing standoff with a huge snake

by Raphaella Saroukos
23rd Apr 2021 11:22 AM
IT was the showdown that gave new meaning to the call out: "I'll meet you in the car park, bro!".

Local Tash Cotter was on hand to film the amazing scene as a group of brave stone-curlews took on a huge snake in an incredible standoff at a Dripstone car park on Tuesday.

"Fierce protective parent crew right here", wrote Tash on her post.

The video shows the 'screech of curlews' (nb: 'screech' is our collective noun for curlews, not the correct dictionary term) seemingly minding their own business, discussing the evening's hoped-for feast of frogs and insects, when a somewhat shifty snake sidles up.

A trio of the curlews were quick to block the big snake's path, wings spread wide like body builders flexing feathered biceps.

The snake cautiously continues to inch forward as a fourth curlew joins the stout-hearted defenders ... but noticably stands backs, watching from a position of relative safety.

The Standoff in the Car Park will no doubt be the epic showdown - the battle of the titans - squawked about, and relived and discussed in not-so-hushed tones, among the curlews of Dripstone, and beyond, for many a year to come.

"Did you ever hear the tale of The Heroic Three who battled the Giant Serpent of Car Parkia? It was epic, bro!"

raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as You shall not pass! Brave curlews' amazing standoff with huge snake

