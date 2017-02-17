36°
'You have to be positive, I never thought about dying'

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 17th Feb 2017 11:08 AM
LIFE MEMBER: Faye Jenkins was recently awarded Life Membership of the Leukaemia Foundation for her tireless fundraising over the last 12 years.
LIFE MEMBER: Faye Jenkins was recently awarded Life Membership of the Leukaemia Foundation for her tireless fundraising over the last 12 years.

BEFORE Faye Jenkins was diagnosed with leukaemia she didn't know anything about blood cancer, let alone how to spell it.

The year her life changed was in 1998, when one night Mrs Jenkins woke up with pains in her chest. Thinking she was having a heart attack she woke her husband, who immediately drove her to the hospital.

"I was told the next morning after blood tests that I had leukaemia,” Mrs Jenkins said.

During the next two years, the Glamorgan Vale local stared death in the face as she underwent treatment and endless visits to the hospital. But a bone marrow transplant in the year 2000 saved her life.

That transplant entailed having all of her bone marrow killed off by radiation and chemotherapy.

Mrs Jenkins explained how there was one day where she didn't have any bone marrow at all.

"I had the transplant, which is much like a transfusion,” Mrs Jenkins said.

"I don't know who donated it and it wasn't a perfect match, but it was close enough because whoever it was saved my life.”

Mrs Jenkins believes her positive outlook toward the situation played a role in her survival.

"After chemo, I had a wig and I couldn't stand it because it was so itchy, but there's a photo of my husband wearing the wig and me bald,” she laughed.

"You have to be positive, and I never thought about dying.

"It was a bit touch and go for a while there. A few times my family were called in and would sit around my hospital bed thinking I was going to die.”

Faye and Bill Jenkins kept positive during Faye&#39;s bone marrow transplant in the year 2000.
Faye and Bill Jenkins kept positive during Faye's bone marrow transplant in the year 2000.

During her treatment the Leukaemia Foundation Queensland did what they do best and fully supported Mrs Jenkins by housing her in their Herston Village in Brisbane, making it easier to get to the Royal Brisbane Hospital where she underwent her treatment and bone marrow transplant.

"We lived rurally when I had my bone marrow transplant I couldn't come back out here,” she said.

"The foundation does so much.

"That's where money raised for the Leukaemia Foundation goes towards, things like the villages, towards housing people, taking them to appointments and sometimes even paying their bills when they can't work.

"I was lucky because my wonderful husband supported me so much.”

After Mrs Jenkins had recovered she decided to become a Leukaemia Foundation member at Lockyer BrisbaneValley Branch and over the years has helped to raise thousands for others with Leukaemia.

"I felt I owed a time to them because of how they supported me,” she said.

Mrs Jenkins is now vice-president of the branch, and was recently presented with a Leukaemia Foundation life membership for her tireless efforts of fundraising.

"Being awarded life membership was a little overwhelming,” she said.

"I don't like the spotlight, but I am humbled by it.

" I am always happy to help in whatever way I can.”

Mrs Jenkins found by becoming a Leukaemia Foundation member she was welcomed into a nurturing and supportive community.

"I thought, I'd love to help others in the same position I was in and being part of the foundation gives me great pleasure,” she said.

"I've also made a lot of friends.”

"Supporting the Leukaemia Foundation is imperative because it is not cheap to have a bone marrow transplant, chemo and radiation, trust me I know.

"My husband and family were also a tremendous support to me during my treatment.”

But she has had to muster her fighting spirit again as Mrs Jenkins suffers from bronchiectasis where she experiences lung infections from passive smoking.

"I was almost 55 before the bone marrow transplant and the hospital staff told my husband, not me, your wife has been a heavy smoker and he said no she's never smoked,” Mrs Jenkins said.

"I had a lung infection caused by passive smoking.

"My father smoked heavily and I didn't leave home until I got married when I was 20-years-old, so for 20 years I passively breathed that smoke in. If I get a cold, I get a lung infection.”

"Passive smoking is a real and dangerous thing and it's something I didn't have control over, but I'm dealing with it okay.”

Mrs Jenkins grew up in Lilydale, Victoria and moved to Brisbane when her husband landed work there.

"We have lived in Glamorgan Vale for 30 years and we've been married for 52 years,” she said.

"He is a wonderful .”

