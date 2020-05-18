‘You get to see the growing process’: Lockyer agronomist

FARMING DREAMS: Agronomist Natasha Schultz hopes to one day own her own farm.

AFTER spending her life on farms, agronomist Natasha Schultz knows no day is repetitive when weather events can play havoc with your plans.

For Natasha, it’s just part of the appeal of working in agriculture.

“No day is ever the same and there is always a challenge to face,” Natasha said.

“But you get to see the growing process through to the end.”

She began working as an agronomist at Rugby Farms, Gatton, in October last year.

“Rugby Farm was very good to me and gave me an opportunity within the industry – and they’re local for me so I didn’t even have to relocate,” she said.

“There’s a challenge every day, which is great because it keeps you busy.”

The goal for any agronomist is to produce crops of the highest quality possible.

“It’s really about trying to get the best out of our land and get the best for the producer,” she said.

“While dealing with all the lovely climatic factors we have.”

Natasha works as an agronomist for Rugby Farms in Gatton, producing vegetable crops.

Being able to oversee the growing process from start to finish gives Natasha a sense of satisfaction

“In the cropping, you see it go in as a seedling and see it come out as a crop,” she said.

“To see a crop come through and become a successful harvest at the end means we’ve protected it and gotten it to its full potential.”

When it doesn’t go to plan, there’s plenty to learn.

“If we don’t get a full harvest off it, we’ve done something wrong within our work or there is stuff to look into to see how we can prevent it in future,” she said.

Deciding her passion lay in farming, Natasha began studying a bachelor of agriculture in plant production at the University of New England.

Though she is polishing off her final two units, Natasha has been involved in the Lockyer Valley’s farming world for her entire life.

“My family farms at Mulgowie and we have cattle at Blenheim, the home farm,” she said.



The 22-year-old dreams of one day owning her own farm.

“As a high-schooler growing up, I used to have my own vegie patch,” she said.

“I always did have the goal of one day having my own farm.”