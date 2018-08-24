Aussies urged to send Dutton a dirty potato

All the profits will go to helping refugees.

FOR those of you who are sick of hearing about the leadership spill and want to help out the people our politicians should be focusing on, this may just be the cause you can get behind.

A campaign has been started that allows people to take out their frustration on the ridiculousness of our political state while helping our refugees.

For just $1, you can send Peter Dutton a dirty potato, with all the profits going to the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre.

The former home affairs minister has copped major backlash for his immigration policies, which saw young children detained on Nauru with their parents.

The campaign was started by the Parliament of Potato and offers people three different options when sending their potato present.

The first option is a single dirty potato for $1, the second is a dozen dirty potatoes for $10 and the third is a whole crate of dirty potatoes for $39.

"The Parliament of Potato will remind Peter Australia is a potatocracy," the website reads.

"Potatoes will not be shipped to you, all potatoes will be shipped to Peter Dutton.

"The Parliament of Potato will donate all profits to the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre."

If you really want to make sure Dutton is well-fed, you can send a dozen potatoes.

It's really a win-win-win situation: You get to send a dirty potato to Peter Dutton, refugees benefit from the profits, and Dutton is going to have his parliamentary lunches sorted for at least a few months.

The Parliament of Potato is also looking out for Australian farmers with all potatoes being bought from independent farmers.

The Chief Potato Officer behind the worthy cause told Pedestrian TV they were serious about making sure the potatoes reached their destination.

By the end of all of this, Dutton is going to know how to make a mean potato bake. Picture: Lukas Coch/AAP

"Australian politics is pretty baked right now, but this campaign is no joke. We are deadly serious about delivering these beautiful, starchy golden nuggets right to the doorstep of the biggest spud of them all," the CPO said.

"Our government might be distracted from the real issues right now, but that doesn't mean us small fries can't send our pollies a big message (and a few potatoes)."

The Asylum Seeker Resource Centre said it depended on funding from ordinary Aussies.

"As a fully independent charity that receives no federal government funding, the ASRC relies on many supporters and groups in our community to help fund our critical services, such as our food bank, health clinic and human rights law program for people seeking asylum," the centre's fundraising director Cath Hoban said.

"This campaign is not operated by the ASRC and has not been formally endorsed by the ASRC. The ASRC does not manage third party community activities."

The campaign has already raised $3000.

Right now Julie Bishop, Scott Morrison and Peter Dutton are all vying for the top job, with a nailbiting showdown set to take place today.