Yoghurt sales assist local schools

NICE TREAT: Anita Lyne pours one of the famous Gatton soft serve yoghurts. Meg Bolton

GATTON customers enjoyed yoghurt for a good cause for 24 hours at Natural Alternative with money from all yoghurt sales being donated.

The inaugural yoghurt fundraiser generated $822 and was donated to school chaplaincies within the region.

Owner Anita Lyne said chaplaincies support children who are "our future”.

"I think we have the responsibility to the younger ones of today, home life is hard for some of them,” Ms Lyne said.

"The chaplain give them somewhere safe to go, a nice ear, someone who won't judge them - it's a safe place.”

The yoghurt machine is a renowned fixture in the area, providing locals with a cold fruity treat for the past 38 years.

"Our yoghurt machine has been very popular in town,” she said.

"The recipe is our recipe, you won't taste it anywhere else. It's tradition if you lived in Gatton or grew up in Gatton, you come home and have a yoghurt.”

Ms Lyne said the tradition continued strong with floods of school children pouring in for their 3pm treat.

The next yoghurt fundraiser will be held within the next month, with all sales donated to Lockyer District High School.