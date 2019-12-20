Year of ‘consolidation’ for region’s new major precinct

MAJOR announcements and big milestones – that has been the theme of the year for the Plainland Crossing development.

The residential and commercial precincts have boomed during 2019, with the numbers to back it up.

Plainland Crossing Development Manager Joe Gorman said the year had been one of consolidation and was “slow and steady”.

“After quite a few years of stagnation, 2019 has been a year of consolidation for Plainland Crossing,” Mr Gorman said.

Major projects such as the potential Bunnings Warehouse, the Catholic college, and commercial sales have contributed to the boom of the precinct in the past 12 months.

“It will result in a real transformation of Plainland over the next few years,” Mr Gorman said.

“Not only are individual businesses confirming their belief in Plainland but the potential jobs are an enormous positive for the Lockyer economy.”

More than 100 home sites in the residential area of the development have been settled since the beginning of the project, with the milestone taking place this year.

“We’re now well-established with plenty more to come – to think we’ve now sold created and sold 100 home sites is good to see,” Mr Gorman said.

“And, on those commercial sales, we’re now edging up to 50 per cent of our commercial development being spoken for.

In November the Gatton Star reported on one of the precinct’s biggest announcement of the year: a development application had been lodged for a Bunnings Warehouse to be build in the precinct.

If the application is approved by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council, the facility is set to be constructed on a plot of land spanning 21,650.34sq metres on Endeavour Way, Plainland.

The building is estimated to cost $20m and will include a main warehouse, outdoor nursery, timber trade sales area, cafe precinct and click and collect services will be among the store’s new features.