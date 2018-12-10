Year 11 students graduate at university

WELL DONE: Emily Goltz, Jessica Fedrick and Benjamin Hodges celebrate receiving their certificates.

WELL DONE: Emily Goltz, Jessica Fedrick and Benjamin Hodges celebrate receiving their certificates. Meg Bolton

NOT many graduate from university before high school but a vocational training program at The University of Queensland is letting students do just that.

Emily Goltz, Jessica Fedrick and Benjamin Hodges were the latest Lockyer District High School students to receive their certificate II in rural operations through the course.

Year 11 student Jessica Fedrick said she decided to enrol in The University of Queensland Gatton Vocational Education Centre program to increase her career prospects.

"I thought it would be a good opportunity to look around the university because they offer so much and knowledge in different fields,” Jessica said.

While the 16-year-old had not decided on a specific career to pursue, she said the course affirmed her desire to work within the agricultural industry.

"The course was really good experience you can't get anywhere else,” she said.

Completing the certificate II also helped her develop time management skills and a taste of university life.

"Self-motivation is a big thing at university because there no teacher nagging you all the time to complete it,” Jessica said.

Stood with her certificate tightly grasped in her hands, the young horse enthusiast felt as though all her hard work had paid off.

Jessica planned to graduate from Lockyer District High School next year and enrol in university in 2020.