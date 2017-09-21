Yates family to finally reunite

THE YATES SIBLINGS: Colin (from left), Marie, Kathy, Margaret, the late Mervyn and Owen.

ANYONE who was once affiliated with squash in Gatton would know the name Yates and if the last name rings any bells you are invited to the family's upcoming reunion.

Reunion organiser and Gatton local Owen Yates said the event was fitting as 20 years had passed since his late father Harry Yates had passed away.

"My mum Kath passed away eight years prior to dad and I thought it was about time to get the siblings, their families and friends of the family back together,” he said.

"The connections between our family, however distant, are so important.”

Harry and Kath Yates moved to Gatton from Toowoomba in 1937 and in early 1940 they purchased land at 8 Larken St, where the family house was built. The couple went onto have six children in total; Marie, Margaret, Colin, the late Mervyn, Kathy and Owen.

In the early 70s, 21-year-old Owen decided to turn his passion of squash into a career and with his parent's help, began building the old squash complex in the middle of town.

"I loved squash, it was my life,” Owen said.

"Mum and dad really supported me to make my dream come true, I couldn't have done it without them.”

With the industry booming in the late 70s, Kathy, Harry and Owen began building the squash complex up, eventually adding more courts and even a laundromat.

"I was working seven days and six nights a week for 16 years as coach and manager and playing squash every day,” Owen said.

"Before I met my wife Kaye, I was married to the squash courts.

"Kaye had never played squash when I met her and believe it or not she didn't like the game. We sold the business about 10 years ago, but mum and dad had retired long before that.”

Kathy and Harry happily retired on the Sunshine Coast in 1985 but Gatton was never far from their hearts.

"My late brother-in-law build them a unit on Third Ave in Maroochydore and we needed to name the complex with the local council,” Owen said.

"When you reverse Yates its Setay, and everyone wanted to call it that. But mum wanted to name the unit complex Gatton Court, so that's what it was called.”

Owen said the reunion was a great opportunity to catch up with old school friends as all of the Yates siblings attended school in Gatton.

"It will be great for some of the locals and schoolmates of my brothers and sisters to just call into the reunion if they feel like it, to say Gday,” he said.

"A local lady recently mentioned to me that my brother Colin and another fella used to walk her to school everyday, and how lovely that was.

"Memories like that are truly special, and we hope to share more at the reunion.”

With some of the Yates siblings now getting into their eighties Owen said he was glad the reunion was organised and going ahead next month.

"My oldest sibling Marie is 84 next month - there's not too many of us left now - so it is the perfect time to get everyone together,” he said.

"It will be lovely to catch up, share memories and honour our folks together too.

"I'm really excited to see everyone.”

While Owen admitted the Yates family had not investigated their family's history thoroughly, he hoped more would eventuate from the reunion.

"None of us seem very keen to do a family tree yet, but perhaps after the reunion we will,” Owen said.

The Yates family reunion will be held on Saturday, October 7 at the Gatton Senior Citizen's centre from 9.30am until 3.30pm. Please bring a plate for lunch, your memories, friendship and photos.

RSVP to Owen Yates by September 30 on 0438164131 or Setay12@hotmail.com or Margaret Hall on (07) 46353010.