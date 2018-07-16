Menu
Police made the arrest.
Police made the arrest. Paul Donaldson
News

Man arrested after alleged road rage attack

by Gerard Walsh
15th Jul 2018 6:35 PM

A 24-year-old man from the Yangan area has been charged after a road rage incident late Thursday.

Yangan and Warwick police arrested the man on Sunday and he was charged with common assault and wilful damage.

Senior Constable Nathan Burnett, of Yangan police, said the man was released on bail to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court on August 15.

"A 19-year-old woman from the Yangan area was issued with an infringment notice for failing to fulfill duties at the scene of a crash," Sen. Const. Burnett said.

As reported earlier on www.warwickdailynews.com.au, the incident happened at 5.30pm Thursday near the Hermitage Research Station when a white ute pulled up in front of a yellow Hyundai driven by an 18-year-old man.

The passenger in the ute accused the Hyundai driver of tailgating and allegedly punched him in the head and kicked some dints in the car door and shattered the windscreen with a punch.

The ute was then allegedly driven into the Hyundai at the scene.

The 18-year-old was taken by the Queensland Ambulance Service to Warwick Hospital on Thursday night but was released a short time later.

