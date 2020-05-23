X-ray tech aids insect detection damage in vegetable crops

A SCENIC Rim vegetable company will use x-ray technology to detect insect damage and defects in sweet corn, as part of a company expansion to reach new vegetable markets.

Kalfresh will introduce an automated sweet corn processing line with innovative X-ray technology.

The processing line will allow Kalfresh to increase the sweet corn crop by 200ha a year, support new jobs and significantly increase regional business revenue.

Kalfresh is a vertically integrated agricultural company that grows, packs, processes and markets fresh produce directly to distribution centres and supermarkets in Australia and overseas.

The horticulture business specialises in conventional and certified organic carrots, onions, pumpkin, green beans, grape, gourmet tomatoes, sweet corn, capsicums and baby capsicum.

Kalfresh farms more than 1600 hectares in five growing regions, Fassifern Valley, Lockyer Valley, Bowen, Stanthorpe and Darling Downs, to achieve a year round supply of geographic diversity and water security.

Kalfresh CEO Richard Gorman said the new infrastructure would allow Kalfresh to grow and cut sweet corn to meet the consumer trend for ready-to-eat, pre-cut vegetables, while also reducing food waste by using x-ray technology to better analyse the corn and use more of the crop to meet retail specifications.

Funded using a Rural Economic Development Grant, the project will include fully automated cob inspection, cutting and packing processes.

The project will help support up to seven jobs plus another 35 indirect positions, including agronomists, farm managers, machine operators, technicians, managers and quality assurance and sales staff.

Farming operations at Kalfresh, Scenic Rim. PHOTO: Gen Windley.

Mr Gorman said like many industries, the vegetable industry was changing, with a consumer focus and trend towards ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products. He said it was essential farming businesses responded to trends and consumer insights.

"As vegetable farmers and marketers we keep a constant eye on the market trends, both in Australia and internationally," he said.

READ MORE: How new $1 million drought support will be spent in the Lockyer

"We are also focused on ensuring our systems - from paddock to packet - are as efficient as they can be. These efficiencies ensure that we deliver produce to our customers as fast as possible, which means it's as fresh as it can be."

He said another key focus for the business was on how they use the whole crop. Investment in technology, such as this new corn system, enables them to do so.

Kalfresh processes its own vegetables, as well as those grown by farming partners, directly from the farm. Produce is then sold and transported to customers domestically and for export markets.

Quality corn crops produced at Kalfresh, Scenic Rim. PHOTO: Simon Langford-Ely.

The model ensures smaller growers will also benefit from this new infrastructure.

"After 27 years the Kalfresh vision remains the same; to unite local growers under one brand, market regional produce collectively and provide customers with a one-stop shop for their produce needs," Mr Gorman said.

He said the project was likely to support rural economic development of three regional communities suffering the impacts of drought, specifically Fassifern, Bowen and Clintonvale, create increased return for growers and improve their competitiveness domestically and internationally.

Mr Gorman said the project would create job opportunities for young locals in innovation, including food processing and manufacturing technology that required mechatronic, electrical and engineering skills.

READ MORE: Why Gatton has a relatively high chance of a wet winter

"This will allow younger residents to explore a broad range or roles across the whole agricultural supply chain and work with technology that fosters new and efficient methods to value add raw produce," he said.

"At the heart of the sweet corn line automation project is a desire to diversify and strengthen regional farming communities."