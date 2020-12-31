Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Punters have been having a giggle at these naughty horse names but Racing Australia has made a bizarre defence.
Punters have been having a giggle at these naughty horse names but Racing Australia has made a bizarre defence.
Offbeat

X-rated horse name ‘mispronounced’

by Jai Bednall
31st Dec 2020 7:05 AM

At first glance it seemed like a cheeky owner had snuck two X-rated horse names past Racing Australia, but the governing body insists we're just pronouncing them wrong.

Punters were having a giggle after a pair of nags named Lovin' Deqoque and Get On Deqoque appeared in separate races at a meeting at Daegon Racecourse north of Brisbane on Tuesday.

The horses, both trained by Darryl Ward and ridden by jockey Bobby El-Issa, finished fourth and second in their respective races but it was their unusual monikers which caught the attention of racing fans and even made headlines overseas.

"Interesting how the #1 in Trial 8 and #5 in Trial 9 got through the system when named," Steve Ridge tweeted.

But Racing Australia says its fully aware of the names and everything is above board.

Darryl Ward trains both horses.
Darryl Ward trains both horses.

"We contact owners when they lodge the names to make sure we know how the horse names are pronounced and what the meaning of the name is," Racing Australia boss Myles Forman told 7 News.

"And in this case it's De-quo.

"Look, a combination of letters and words can mean different things to different people.

"In this case we were confident it should be pronounced De-quo.

"Therefore there's nothing here that prompts concern for Racing Australia."

If you say so, sir.

Originally published as X-rated horse name 'mispronounced'

horse racing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Shocking crimes that came before the Gatton court in 2020

        Premium Content NAMED: Shocking crimes that came before the Gatton court in...

        Crime From tradies taking money and not completing the job, to disturbing cases of animal cruelty, these are some of the biggest cases heard in the Gatton court this year.

        Gatton police nab drug and drink drivers over Christmas

        Premium Content Gatton police nab drug and drink drivers over Christmas

        Crime One man was caught driving more than twice the legal limit as Gatton police nabbed...

        Lowood police encouraged by driver behaviour over Christmas

        Premium Content Lowood police encouraged by driver behaviour over Christmas

        News Local police are encouraged that drivers heeded their warnings this festive season.

        Hornets all-rounder Jack to feast on next Big Bash call-up

        Premium Content Hornets all-rounder Jack to feast on next Big Bash call-up

        Cricket Wood thriving on professional cricket life in Brisbane Heat bubble. See how the...