Menu
Login
Offbeat

X-rated error in wife’s photo

21st Nov 2018 7:37 AM

A MAN has shared what was meant to be a cool photo of his wife during a running event but one rude mistake made for a very awkward picture.

The couple were attending a rave-themed marathon event when the husband decided to snap a picture of his wife standing in front of a light board.

But the silhouette of what appears to be a jacket sleeve turned the innocent photo into something very rude.

The husband uploaded the photo to Reddit to see if other users could spot the X-rated error.

The unfortunate placement of a jumper hanging between her legs made it look like the woman wasn't really a woman at all.

Relax guys, it's just a jumper sleeve. Picture: SunknLiner/Reddit
Relax guys, it's just a jumper sleeve. Picture: SunknLiner/Reddit

Other users were quick to spot the hilarious mistake, with one user jokingly asking: "How does she run like that?"

"Are you sure you're not the wife?" another asked.

editors picks photos running

Top Stories

    Pupils make final appearance as high school students

    Pupils make final appearance as high school students

    News Students stepped on in style to attend the cultural centre event.

    • 21st Nov 2018 9:31 AM
    Agricultural passion grown in high school

    Agricultural passion grown in high school

    News Searching for a better future

    • 21st Nov 2018 9:14 AM
    New Warrego Hwy servo almost ready to open

    New Warrego Hwy servo almost ready to open

    News It has been under construction for the past nine months

    Lowood students wow friends and family

    Lowood students wow friends and family

    News Style and grace on show

    Local Partners