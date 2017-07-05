25°
Wylie Buzza makes his mark in AFL

Ben Drewe | 4th Jul 2017 1:47 PM
PROUD MOMENT: Wylie Buzza celebrates scoring a goal on his debut for the Geelong Cats on Saturday night.
PROUD MOMENT: Wylie Buzza celebrates scoring a goal on his debut for the Geelong Cats on Saturday night.

AUSSIE RULES: It would be hard to forget your first game in the AFL, even more so for Gatton's Wylie Buzza after he made a shock debut for Geelong and kicked two goals in a draw that was decided after the final siren.

Buzza made his debut for Geelong in the Cats' 10.8 (68) to 10.8 (68) draw with ladder-leading Greater Western Sydney at Spotless Stadium after the emergency was called up just 15 minutes before the first bounce.

Daniel Menzel injured his leg in the warm-up, giving Buzza his opportunity, albeit at very late notice.

The former Lockyer Valley Demon was one of three debutants in the Geelong line-up and he managed to kick two goals in a promising personal performance, the first of which was from beyond the 50-metre arc.

"Andrew Mackie hit me up on the lead... I was a bit hesitant at first,” Buzza said on the Cats website.

"I was looking to hand it off and he just said 'back your leg' and so I trusted what he said and went back and as soon as I kicked it he just started going off so it's a pretty special moment.”

Geelong held a 20-point lead before GWS came back and hit the front late in the game. The Giants held a one-point lead in the dying seconds before Cats forward Tom Hawkins took a mark inside 50.

The final siren went off during his run-up as he had a shot to win the game but he slotted a behind to have the game between the two flag contenders end in a dramatic draw.

It was certainly an eventful debut for 21-year-old Buzza.

"It's a bit of weird one which will probably make it even more special,” Buzza said.

"Finding out a good 15 minutes before the game that I was actually going to play and then to come away with a draw, it's a bit of a weird feeling but as we said as a group, we're really proud of our performance tonight, so we'll take that as a win.”

Geelong coach Chris Scott lauded the efforts of all three of his debutants.

"He's a very good shot for goal, so that gave us confidence. Even watching him in the warm-up he was knocking them over as well,” Scott said of Buzza.

"While he's going to get some attention because of his hair and his name, I hope that he gets some attention for his straight goal kicking as well.

"He deserves to be proud of his performance in his debut tonight.”

Topics:  afl gatton geelong cats wylie buzza

