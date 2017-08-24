27°
Wylie Buzza extends his contract with Geelong

Lachlan Mcivor
| 23rd Aug 2017 12:00 PM
NEW DEAL: Gatton product Wylie Buzza has signed a new contract with the Geelong Cars until 2019.
NEW DEAL: Gatton product Wylie Buzza has signed a new contract with the Geelong Cars until 2019. DAVID MOIR

AUSSIE RULES: Gatton product Wylie Buzza has continued to enjoy a stellar debut campaign in the AFL by extending his contract with the Geelong Cats until the end of the 2019 season.

He joins fellow young guns Jake Kolodjashnij and Jordan Cunico in penning a new deal with the club.

Buzza, who impressed again at the weekend with 14 disposals and a goal in a 70-59 win against Collingwood, has played five games for the Cats this year since debuting in round 15.

The 21-year-old former Lockyer Valley Demon has shown plenty of promise that he can fulfil his huge potential in his second season at the club after being taken at pick 69 in the 2015 national draft.

He had previously featured for the club's VFL side, where he was named as captain, before he was called up for his AFL debut in July in dramatic fashion.

He was told he was set to play against Great Western Sydney just fifteen minutes before the first bounce.

Buzza would go on to kick two goals, including one thumping effort from beyond the 50-metre arc, in a 68-all draw.

Geelong's general manager of football Steve Hocking said the re-signing of the three young players was a big boost for the club.

"It's really pleasing to re-sign these three young guys at this point of the year, a great boost heading into the end part of the season,” Hocking said.

"We see Jake, Wylie and Jordan as key members of our team well into the future.

"Jake has already shown his ability, work ethic and versatility. He plays and prepares in the Geelong way and makes our team and our club better.

"Wylie and Jordan continue to work hard at their craft and while they haven't experienced a lot of football at AFL level, we hope to integrate them as part of our core group in the coming years. Both display the values of the club whilst showing great potential for future success.”

Buzza, who has quickly become something of a cult figure for Cats supporters, further cemented himself as a fan favourite with his stunning grab at the weekend being nominated as this week's Mark of the Year.

As defender Zach Tuohy sent the ball in from outside the 50-metre arc, Buzza launched himself above the pack deep in the forward pocket to bring down an acrobatic grab.

Gatton Star

Topics:  gatton geelong cats lockyer valley demons wylie buzza

