WWE star knocked out in horror accident

Liv Morgan “went totally limp” after this botched move on live TV.

WWE star Liv Morgan was knocked out live on TV after being kicked in the head twice by Brie Bella in a horror botch.

The 24-year-old suffered concussion in the terrifying accident on Monday Night RAW in Denver, Colorado, US.

She was competing in her Riott Squad team against the Bella Twins and Natalya when the shocking incident happened.

Morgan was in-ring with Brie when she was 'Yes Kicked' twice in the head, sending her crashing to the mat following heavy blows.

The ex-NXT ace gallantly kicked out of the move, even though she was clearly injured and needed treatment.

Incredibly, Morgan was then involved in a triple suplex spot, showing her dedication to putting on a show.

WWE star Liv Morgan has been on the roster since November, 2017.

But she was quickly aided by medics shortly after by the side of the squared-circle while the match continued live on air.

Morgan was then rushed backstage for urgent help, where she was looked over in the trainer's room.

The Riott Squad finished the match with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan, as fans in the arena left worried about Morgan's health.

It was later confirmed by the WWE Morgan had in fact suffered concussion and is now under the company's concussion protocols.

She will need to be medically cleared prior to take part in any further action for the company with no timetable set for her return.

Brie received plenty of backlash on social media for deliberately kicking Morgan in the face, but released a short statement on Twitter following the fight.

"Every match on RAW is an opportunity for us to entertain our fans.

"Our intentions as WWE superstars is to win the match, never injure our opponents. Thinking about @YaOnlyLivvOnce tonight."