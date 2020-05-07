About 57,000 Chinese students wore masks and underwent thermal scans Wednesday as they filed back to class in the coronavirus epicentre city of Wuhan.

"School is finally reopening!" one student posted on Weibo, China's Twitter-like messaging platform, according to Agence France-Presse.

"This is the first time that I'm so happy to go back to school, although I have to sit a monthly examination on the 8th," the user added.

Senior students study in a classroom No. 6 Middle School on May 6, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China Picture: Getty Images.

Senior students in 121 high and vocational schools returned to campus on Wednesday in Wuhan City. Picture: Getty Images.

Students in 121 institutions in Hubei Province were finally back for the first time since their city, ground zero of the global pandemic, shut down in January and remained locked down for 76 days.

After months of distance learning, the teens sat at desks spaced about 3 feet apart.

But only the province's oldest students were present - vocational students and seniors who are due to take the all-important university entrance exams.

Wuhan schools have carried out cleaning and preventive disinfection before opening. Picture: Getty Images.

Return dates have generally not been confirmed for juniors and middle school students, though some localities have allowed them to return as well.

Officials in Wuhan said students and staff must all have undergone virus tests before heading back to their schools, all of which have been disinfected.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was republished with permission.

Originally published as Wuhan school kids return to class