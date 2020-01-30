Wrong rates, footy games decided on by your councillors

COUNCILS make a great many decisions on a weekly basis, and some of these stories can slip under the radar.

This week, the Gatton Star has compiled a list of decisions, announcements, and other news from Somerset Regional Council since its meeting last week.

Rates rebate

AN ERROR in categorising land use has led to one property owner being charged higher rates than they should have been.

Somerset Regional Council relies on data from the Department of Natural Resources, Mines, and Energy to assign rating categories to properties in the region, paying about $108,000 each year for this service.

Unfortunately for one Glamorgan Vale property owner, the DNRME’s data was incorrect, causing council to charge them higher rates.

The DNRME has since recognised its error, submitting documents to council confirming it not only incorrectly assessed the property as a large residential lot, but also listed the property’s change of possession as having happened in the wrong year, 2018 instead of 2019.

Council has resolved to reduce the rates for this property to those of a category 2 farm, and rebate the overcharged amount.

Kilcoy surveys

SPORT and recreation facilities in Kilcoy are the focus of an online survey recently released by Somerset Regional Council.

The five-minute survey seeks feedback on the type, frequency, duration and location of participants’ sport and recreation activities in the township.

All respondents will go into the draw to win a three-month pass to Kilcoy Indoor Sports Centre valued at $180.

The survey is available at somerset.qld.gov.au/your-council/have-your-say.

A survey of a different kind is also planned for the Kilcoy area, a scoping study to help local agencies gain a better understand of the needs of youth in the area.

The 10-minute surveys seeks those aged 14-21, and the parents with children in a similar demographic, to ask what they love about the area, and what challenges that have encountered living there.

A similar survey was carried out in Lowood last year.

Esk footy

UP-AND-COMING Ipswich Jets players will feature in four trial matches at the new-look Esk Sport & Recreation Reserve on Saturday, February 15.

The Jets will take on teams from the South West Mustangs and Ipswich Brothers, with the first game expected to kick off at 1.30pm.

The reserve will also host a Brisbane Rugby League trial match between the Normanby Hounds and West Brisbane on Saturday, February 8.

The Hounds will take on Swifts in the curtain-raiser at 4pm.

Recent works at the Hampton Rd reserve include improved grandstand seating, stairs and amenities along with a refurbished clubhouse.

Flexipurchase

TO REDUCE paper usage and streamline expenditure, council is modernising the way it banks.

Following a decision at the meeting last week, council will be switching to NAB’s Flexipurchase software to keep track of credit card transactions.

Eliminating paper is the key motivator behind the decision, with council’s November 2019 credit card transactions alone being supported by nearly two reams of paper documents.

Library trial

SINCE June last year, Somerset Regional Council has been trialling extended hours at the Toogoolawah Library.

At the conclusion of the trial, it was confirmed the extended hours had brought a 4 per cent increase in visitors to the branch.

Council resolved to continue the extended hours for the remainder of the financial year, with a view to potentially extend the hours further to full 8am to 5pm hours every weekday.