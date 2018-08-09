Wrestling with a side of drama and costumes

THAT HURTS: E C Diamond's fate was looking grim early in the match but he turned it into a win.

THAT HURTS: E C Diamond's fate was looking grim early in the match but he turned it into a win. Meg Bolton

PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING: Sounds of body slams, smack talk and screams of pain filled the Laidley Cultural Centre on Saturday night as Legends of the Valley Wrestling returned to town.

More than 20 professional wrestlers competed in four matches including two one-on-ones, a tag team and an all-in hardcore rumble.

The main event hosted 20 wrestlers who entered the ring over the course of the match with 19 wrestlers evicted over the top rope, leaving one victor.

Winner of the rumble - E.C Diamond - said despite the common misconception professional wrestling was very real.

"It's a sport unlike any others,” Diamond said. "Sometimes you just want to body slam (the people that don't believe it) and tell them to go away.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

The 18-year-old started wrestling after seeing an advert in the newspaper four years ago.

He began training for the sport when he was 14 on the Sunshine Coast and had his debut match as soon as he was old enough at 16.

Since then he has been injured several times.

"I've gone through a table, broken my toe and knocked myself out at the same time and chipped elbows,” Diamond said.

The baker by trade wrestles wearing a shiny latex-like outfit accessorised with knee pads, shin pads and amateur boots, but said nothing could prevent the pain.

Legends of the Valley owner and professional wrestler Kira Sommers said professional wrestling was not fake but was choreographed.

"It's a stage production with stuntmen,” Ms Sommers said.

"Every time we get in that ring a ten-minute match is actually the equivalent of a head on car collision of 60km/h on our bodies.”

Legends of the Valley returns to Gatton on the first Saturday of