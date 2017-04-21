Wren peachy keen for his 1940 Ford Tudor

WHEN Wren Wilkinson takes his 1940 Ford Tudor out of his Regency Downs garage for a drive, it's no surprise that it tends to catch more than a few eyes.

A trickier proposition would be trying to nail down exactly what colour the car is.

"Just peach, that's all you'd really call it,” Mr Wilkinson laughed.

"I do get a lot of head turners, then again that's a lot to do with the colour I think with it being so bright.”

He bought it three years ago but, in the search for a new vehicle, it took him a little while to warm up to the idea of owning the car he now calls his own.

"I was looking around for a closed car and I just saw this advertised,” he said.

"I took a little while before I went and had a look at it.

"It's really not my style of colour but the look of it just appealed to me... it sits nice and low and I did want a bigger car.”

The Tudor has a 350 Chevy engine, a 350 turbo gear box, American racing wheels as well as all original upholstery.

The headlights, tail lights, electric door handles and dash are all frenched in.

He didn't feel the need to do any major adjustments on the car himself, instead keeping it mainly as he got it.

"Just a couple of small things, really just bought and driven it,” he said.

It may have taken him a bit of time to get used to the bright exterior of the car but Mr Wilkinson said there was never any doubt as soon as he sat behind the wheel.

Wren Wilkinson's 1940 Ford Tudor. Lachlan McIvor

"It's very comfortable,” he said.

"On a highway it just cruises beautifully, it is really good - fuel economy not so much.

"It just does everything right.”

He might not get it out on the road as much as he'd like but the Tudor was a dream out on the open road.

"I don't drive it a whole lot, probably every couple of weeks I get it out and take it for a run,” he said.

"I don't go that far in it... I have been on a few good runs though.”

One trip in particular with his family on a hot rod run to Yamba in New South Wales was one of the high points of his time with the Ford so far.

"It's a big run there's usually about 400 entries, that was a pretty memorable sort of run... about a three hour trip,” he said.

"I didn't have the car for long and I got a picture in a couple of magazines with it.”

Mr Wilkinson has long held a passion for cars and his current ride was the latest in a line of many fine vehicles.

He expected the Tudor to stay in the family after a car he owned for more than three decades was passed on to his son and his wife.

"I'll probably always keep it, its not my first hot rod,” he said.

"I first had a hot rod in 1998, I started building one then and I've always had a car since then.

"I have kept cars for a long time, I had a HT Holden Brougham, I had that for 35 years (before passing it on).”

He expects the Tudor to catch the eye for years to come.