WRAP-UP: the top five stories of the week

HAVE you missed out on the local news this week? Here are the top five stories the Gatton Star team covered this week.

1. Increased risk of flu at Ekka as vaccine takes effect

WITH more than 83 killed by a deadly influenza this year in Queensland alone, pharmacists warn Ekka-goers won't be safe even if they get the jab today.

Queensland is on-track for one of its most devastating flu outbreak in recent times, with 83 flu-related deaths recorded in the state so far, and thousands more hospitalised.

2. Region dubbed 'Luckier Valley' after fourth major Lotto win

IT SEEMS the Lockyer Valley is lucky when it comes to Gold Lotto, with four major wins in the area this year.

An unknown winner has become almost $447,000 richer from this weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto First Division draw.

Gatton News, Gifts, and Stationary owner Darryl Spicer said he was shocked to discover one of his customers had purchased a winning ticket.

3.Young horse rider mouths first words since horrific accident

WHILE her journey to recovery is far from over, Abigail Sweeper is improving every day.

Abbie, who fell from her horse during an equestrian event at a Laidley and District Pony Club event, has spent almost a month in the Intensive care Unit at the Queensland Children's Hospital.

As community support continues to swell, Abbie's cognitive health has been improving - and her mother is over the moon.

4. REVEALED: Speed camera locations nabbing drivers

SPEEDING drivers have been put on notice, with Queensland Police revealing there are more than 20 locations in the region where they can base speed cameras.

The QPS have a publicly available list which shows every possible speed camera location across the state.

The list reveals 21 sites across the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions which police use to nab motorist breaking the speed limit.

5.Chamber of Commerce set to encompass Somerset region

BUSINESS is changing in the Somerset with the executive committee in a small chamber of commerce looking to expand its scope.

Kilcoy Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Bronwyn Davies said it was important to think about the future and having a regional chamber would give businesses a bigger voice.

"Kilcoy has a real place to be a forefront leader in bringing the rest of Somerset along into more of a business footprint and voice,” Ms Davies said.