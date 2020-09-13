WRAP-UP: Major headlines from our region this week

STOCK theft, car crashes and election campaigns, these are just three headlines from this week that made news in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Region.

Below, the Gatton Star has your weekly wrap-up of major headlines from this week.

YOUNG FARMER LOSES ENTIRE STUD HERD IN DAYLIGHT ROBBERY

Mount Whitestone stud principal Matthew Franklin with one of his stud animals at the Ekka.

A YOUNG stud sheep breeder will have to start from scratch after thieves stole his entire herd of ewes and lambs.

Matthew Franklin had 12 ewes, some with lambs at foot, stolen from his Mount Whitestone property on Friday last week.

Full story here

TRIAL DATE SET FOR COP FACING STALKING, ASSAULT CHARGES

A LOCKYER Valley police officer who was stood down from official duty due to allegations relating to off-duty behaviour appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court for a first mention on Monday.

The officer, from Kensington Grove, faced seven charges, including stalking, common assault, wilful damage, obstructing police and trespass.

Full story here

ELECTION: WHO WE KNOW IS RUNNING FOR SEAT OF LOCKYER

Election candidates vying for the seat of Lockyer.

QUEENSLAND will take to the polls on Saturday, October 31, to vote in the state election.

At present, four parties have confirmed candidates that will challenge the seat of Lockyer, presently held by former councillor and police officer Jim McDonald.

Find out who the candidates are here

POLICE AWAIT BLOOD TEST RESULTS AFTER SINGLE-VEHICLE CRASH

THE Forensic Crash Unit is investigating whether alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Fernvale on Saturday night.

Two women were in the car when it crashed on Fairneyview Fernvale Road at 11.53pm.

At impact, the 22-year-old passenger from Glamorganvale was thrown from the vehicle, smashing through the windscreen.

Full story here

FEARS INLAND RAIL WILL MAKE REGION MORE VULNERABLE TO FLOODING

A REGIONAL council which was devastated by flooding a decade ago holds fears Inland Rail will only make them more vulnerable and the funding model for the “once-in-a-generation project” will prioritise profit over safety.

The Lockyer Valley felt the brunt of the floods in 2011 and 2013.

Of the 25 people who died in the 2011 disaster, 12 were from Grantham and there were more deaths in Murphys Creek and Helidon.

Full story here

EMERGENCY SERVICES RESPOND TO TOOWOOMBA REGION HOUSE FIRE

A Withcott home was destroyed by a fire that witnesses say took hold in seconds.

The fire sparked shortly before 7pm and a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the burning building had collapsed by about 7.15pm.

Full story here

SUBDIVIDING DEVELOPMENT APPROVED, DESPITE COUNCILLOR CONCERN

Subdivision of land at Fernvale.

SIX new housing blocks have been approved for development, despite one councillor expressing disappointment in the project.

Somerset Regional councillors today approved a subdivision on Banks Creek Road, at Fernvale, which involves three large blocks splitting in half.

Full story here

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Clive Palmer guard to contest Lockyer seat

United Australia Party candidate Andrew Rockliff, will contest the seat of Lockyer in the 2020 election.

A PRISON corrections officer will challenge the seat of Lockyer at the next state election in a bid to “protect community assets” and “strengthen the community”.

Election candidate Andrew Rockliff is running under Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party, after working for Mr Palmer previously as his security guard.

Full story here