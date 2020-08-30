WRAP UP: 10 major headlines you may have missed this week

We have compiled a list of our top 10 news snippets from the past week to keep you in the loop.

A MAJOR police bust outside the Gatton courthouse kicked off an event-crammed week in the Lockyer and Somerset.

Both councils revealed big changes in store for the community, a worker suffered significant injuries at a Gatton farm, and spicy details emerged from inside the magistrates court.

That’s just the beginning. Want more? Read on for a recap.

TIME CRIME: Thief digs up, steals 32-year-old time capsule

PINCHED: A time capsule and its contents have been stolen. (File Image)

A TIME capsule and its contents that were buried at Minden in 1988, have been dug up and stolen.

The capsule was buried on September 3, 1988, as part of the Australian Bicentennial project, but was stolen last month on July 17, from Minden Park.

Investigation launched after serious farm injury

WORKPLACE Health and Safety have been notified of an incident that took place at a Gatton farm on Thursday.

Two inspectors are on scene at Rugby Farm, on Hoods Rd, after a man in his 30s was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital with head injuries.

Calls to change speed limit as teen in coma after crash

Janine Green, who lives on Grantham Scrub Road, says a speed limit change is in order to protect drivers. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

A DANGEROUS road in Veradilla should be dropped to 80km/h residents are saying, after a teenager fights for his life in a critical condition in hospital.

Chayse Hoger, 17, was flown to hospital on Friday after his Toyota ute left the road rolling multiple times on Grantham Scrub Road, preliminary reports suggest.

Paranoid dad comes home drunk, smashes in own door

A DRUNK father smashed his own front door in when he thought the locks had been changed.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Lasarusa Volanaba, 44, turned up at his Lockyer Valley home at 7.25pm on June 15, under the influence of alcohol.

Why the Lockyer will ditch Brisbane tourism for country team

RATEPAYERS will contribute an extra $20,000 annually for Lockyer council to align with a different tourism body.

At present, the Lockyer Valley falls under Brisbane Marketing, but councillors have approved a changeover to align with Southern Queensland Country Tourism.

YEAR 12: No dancing, after parties for coronavirus graduates

Laidley teenager Casey Gilloway will most likely not attend her school formal in Toowoomba this year.

THIS year’s high school graduates have many first for their cohort – not just the senior class of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

They were the first Preps, the first high school Year 7s and the first group to tackle the new ATAR system.

But this year, they will also be the first year 12s to experience an entirely different graduation formal.

Police bust 10 drivers leaving Lockyer courthouse

A LOCKYER Valley driver turned a one-month driving disqualification into a minimum two years after he was caught behind the wheel moments after leaving court.

Ten drivers found themselves in legal trouble within a matter of hours when officers from the Gatton Police Station set up shop outside the town’s courthouse.

Parking restrictions, changes revealed for Lowood’s busy CBD

Lowood CBD car parking time limits will change to allow better access to local shops.

PARKING in Lowood’s CBD is set to be reduced, after business owners complained carparks were being hogged by hotel visitors.

In a report to Somerset Regional Council, two businesses said vehicles were parking on the street between the inbound bus stop and Station street for extended periods of time.

Young green thumb let off after his unusual offence

A YOUNG gardener with an appetite for tomatoes has learned that not everybody wants to grow delicious red fruits on their property.

Toogoolawah Magistrates Court heard Somerset man Morgen Waldemar Abersteiner, 20, wrote a letter of apology to a landowner after he was caught using the person’s property for his fruit-growing venture.

Ebony Graveur, reporter