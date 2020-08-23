WRAP UP: 10 major headlines you may have missed this week

Major funding revealed, cafe to undergo tender and road works announced, it has been a busy week in the Lockyer Valley.

Here’s some of our top headlines for the week.

TEENAGER FOUND WITH GUN IN BEDROOM, 500G+ DRUGS IN CAR BOOT

A PLAINLAND teen drew the wrong kind of attention when he was caught with more than half a kilogram of marijuana in his car, a working gun and explosives.

The 19-year-old was pulled over by police on Faith Street, Laidley, on May 8, with five bags of marijuana in the boot of his white Commodore.

FOUR HIGHWAY BLACK SPOTS LISTED AS ‘FIX NOW’ LOCATIONS

LNP Opposition leader Deb Frecklington with Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald at Rock Trade Industries Helidon. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

FIXING intersections at four dangerous black spots on the Warrego Highway will attract an extra $15 million, if the LNP secures the leadership seat at the state election.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington today announced an additional $15m to the Federal Government’s $60m to fix the stretch of Warrego Hwy between Hatton Vale and Withcott.

HOW GATTON’S ‘OLD HEAD’ INSPIRED YOUNG TEAM’S MAIDEN VICTORY

MICK Frohloff is no stranger to scoring hat-tricks on the footy field.

The second-rower’s latest three-try effort added to the Gatton Hawks’ weekend scorecard, securing a victory, 26-24, against Souths.

Frohloff, who scored his first try just minutes into the opening half, said he had not scored a hat-trick in a while – at least six years.

HOW DOG LED AXE-WIELDING COPS TO DRUGS HIDDEN IN WALLS

A HIGHLY-TRAINED police dog led officers to a stash of drugs and drug-related utensils hidden away in the walls of a family home.

Using an axe, police smashed through the wall to get to the items.

40+ HOMES: HOLE IN ONE FOR NEW HOUSING DEVELOPMENT

Plans for the development of Hatton Vale Golf Course into a housing estate.

FORTY-THREE new families will join the Hatton Vale community, with new homes to be constructed on the former golf course.

Lockyer Valley Council today approved a development permit to subdivide the land into 45 lots across the 23.76 hectares.

SCIENCE’S NEXT GEN GIVEN HEAD START AT COLLEGE CHALLENGE

St Mary's Catholic School students Indi Shepley and Oscar Crack. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

LOCKYER primary students have gained a taste for science experiments thanks to Faith Lutheran College’s annual science week challenge.

Year five students from local schools today teamed up in fours in a bid to take out the college’s annual science challenge.

Indi Shepley, a year 5 student at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, wants to become a vet.

ROOFTOP BAR, POOL FOR NEW GATTON CBD DEVELOPMENT

The former Imperial Hotel in Gatton will be transformed into a student accommodation site.

THE former Imperial Hotel site is set to become a four-storey student accommodation hub, with a rooftop bar and swimming pool.

The development has been welcomed by Lockyer Valley councillors, who yesterday approved a development permit for material use of change.

“I think it’s an absolutely wonderful initiative, an opportunity to activate and validate our CBD,” Mayor Tanya Milligan said.

CHRONIC PAIN SUFFERER SLAMS ‘DRACONIAN’ CANNABIS LAWS

“THERE are heaps of us out there in a lot of pain and can’t deal with it.”

A Laidley chronic pain sufferer has spoken out about “draconian” laws keeping marijuana illegal and the medicinal product unaffordable.

The 57-year-old told a Gatton Magistrate he had been creating his own medicinal marijuana to self-medicate, which he said was no different from the legal cannabidiol (CBD) product available by doctor prescription.

HOW WOMEN PRISONERS ARE IMPROVING POST-CELL LIFE CHANCES

Women prisoners at the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre, Gatton.

WOMEN prisoners are studying hairdressing, furniture making and hospitality in a bid to improve their chances of success when released back into the community.

Two years ago, Southern Queensland Correctional Centre, in the Lockyer Valley, transitioned to a female facility and Serco has been driving positive outcomes for the women there ever since.

HOW POPULAR CAFE WILL BE REVITALISED AFTER COVID SHUTDOWN

SEVERAL local businesses have put their hand up to take over the Staging Post Cafe, after the council made the decision to cut their losses and shut shop.

In May, Lockyer Valley Regional Council announced it would suspend its operation of the cafe and function rooms at the cultural centre in Gatton.

The council reported an operational loss, despite changes to systems and staffing models.

Hope you all have a great weekend, stay tuned for more local news from Monday.

Ali Kuchel, editor