Savvy shoppers are capitalising on the shortage of toilet paper and selling their excess rolls online at outrageous profits.
Would you pay $100 for a roll of toilet paper?

by Michelle Collins
7th Mar 2020 11:10 AM
ENTERPRISING supermarket shoppers are flogging their toilet rolls on social media for outrageous profits.

Loo paper is a big seller on Gumtree, eBay and Facebook Marketplace. For example, a Quilton 10-pack is listed on eBay for $45 - a tidy profit when Coles sells its 20-packs for $10.

Some posts are clearly tongue-in-cheek.

A Caloundra Gumtree seller is offering two rolls "in perfect condition" for $100 each.

"Will separate the sheets if someone wants 20 or more for $1 each," the post offers.

A seller in Southern Sydney has listed a 24-pack of Quilton 3-ply for $550,000 but that's cheap compared to the $2 million asking price for one roll of "corona virus" toilet paper offered by someone in Perth.

On eBay a seller is offering a single roll for $27.47 (plus postage) to "ride out the apocalypse in 3 ply Deluxe Comfort," the ad reads.

And loo paper is a coveted competition prize.

At Acacia Ridge on Thursday night Check Raise Poker "free-roll" tournament winner was chuffed when, along a hundred bucks for making first place, he literally earned a free roll - of toilet paper.

And likewise, over at Brisbane's Alderley Arms Hotel, among the prizes handed out to lucky Harry's Trivia winners was - drumroll please! - a roll of youknowwhat.

Trivia host Dani Westport says the usual prizes are cash and wine.

"This week I thought I'd throw in a roll of toilet paper as a prize considering how valuable and in short supply they are these days," she says.

"It was actually a roll I'd stolen from work because we were running out at home.

"The team that won the toilet roll was ecstatic - one of the men literally cheered and did a happy dance.

"Things then got a little complicated as they tried to decide which team member would keep the roll or whether they could divide it up."

