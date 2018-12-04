Roar has big call over ‘touch and go’ injury

If selected, would Roar boss John Aloisi let Adam Taggart go to the Asian Cup with the Socceroos?

ADAM Taggart's Asian Cup dream remains alive with the Brisbane Roar striker's groin injury not as serious as first thought.

The 25-year-old limped off during the Roar's 2-1 loss to Adelaide on Friday evening with club officials confirming he's "touch and go" to face Newcastle this weekend.

While scans have confirmed the Socceroos hopeful won't miss too much action, some observers believe it would be risky to throw him straight back into the action.

"It's a tough one," former A-league striker Daniel McBreen said.

"My initial thoughts when he first came off were it's a groin injury and all it's going to take is one wrong kick of the ball and that could really be a bad injury. Then you could be looking at a month or so out.

"They've really got to be careful with this one, I believe he had this injury in pre-season as well so they'll have to keep a close eye on it."

Taggart will be desperate to get straight back to business, but Aloisi might not want to rush into it.

Taggart has made no secret of his desire to return to Socceroos action and has next year's Asian Cup firmly in his sights.

"We know he's going to want to keep playing with this Asian Cup squad being announced shortly," McBreen said.

"They've got to compensate on how far they we push him and if they push him is that going to end up being detrimental to future fitness?

"If you're John Aloisi and you know what he's like, and you're quite certain that he won't be a starter for the Socceroos, do you ring up Graham Arnold and say he's better off staying here or do you say it's obviously the Asian cup.

"Well, as a club coach you've got to look after your own team first don't you and I think he'll probably do what's best for Brisbane.

"He's got to do what's best for the club."

With any niggling injury, there's always the risk of coming back too early and causing more harm than good, meaning Aloisi faces a tough decision when it comes to allowing his star striker to leave for the tournament.

"No one is guaranteed a place in any team let alone the national side," former Socceroos keeper Mark Bosnich said.

"But if he's not 100 per cent fit then I think common sense should prevail.

"Imagine if he goes over with the Socceroos in January and he does that injury again then I could not see Brisbane being particularly happy with Graham Arnold and the Socceroos."

Taggart's Brisbane Roar take on the Newcastle Jets on Sunday, with both sides desperately looking to register a second win for the season.