‘Worse than Larry’: Mum comes home to storm devastation

AS THOUSANDS of Springfield Lakes residents wait for damage to be assessed, Ipswich City Council is working with emergency crews to help residents affected by Saturday's storms.

Springfield, Springfield Lakes and Rosewood were hardest hit as multiple hail storms carved a path of destruction across Ipswich.

Mayor Teresa Harding said Ipswich SES received more than 1,350 calls for assistance, with almost 1,200 of those in Springfield and Springfield Lakes alone.

"The damage to homes and vehicles is extensive," Cr Harding said.

Almost 3000 Springfield Lakes homes remain without power, including the rented home of mother of two Amanda Moran.

Ms Moran is awaiting word back from the insurer after hail smashed its way into her roof on Saturday afternoon.

A photo taken from inside Amanda Moran's home, showing where a hailstone penetrated the ceiling.

"My daughter's room looks like it is about to fall in and we've got another bit of ceiling that is bulging," Ms Moran said.

"Our roof is shattered and the entire street is just a shambles. I have neighbours whose entire ceilings have caved in."

Ms Moran spent Saturday night with family, with her house unsafe to stay in.

She was at the Gold Coast during the height of the storm and arrived home Saturday afternoon to find her suburb in a state of chaos.

Damage to the Springfield Lakes home of Peter and Kathy Morcus.

"There were debris everywhere, two trucks everywhere. I couldn't believe what I was seeing. It was surreal," she said.

"I was in Cairns in 2006 when a category 5 cyclone hit - Cyclone Larry - and I think this was actually worse."

Damage to solar panels and roof tiles at the Springfield Lakes home of Nicole and Wade Milne.

Jordan MP Charis Mullen said a drop-in centre had been established at the Springfield Lakes Community Centre.

"The community is rallying around and working hard to try to get some sense of normality back," Ms Mullen said.