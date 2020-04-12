Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Worrying new signs of COVID-19 infection

by Ben Feuerherd, New York Post
12th Apr 2020 12:59 PM

Some coronavirus patients may suffer neurological problems such as dizziness, headaches and impaired consciousness, according to a study released this week.

The study, conducted by several researchers in Wuhan, China, examined the symptoms of 214 coronavirus patients, and found nearly half of those with severe cases had neurological issues.

About a third of all patients studied - both severe and non-severe cases - had at least some neurological symptoms.

coronaviruspromo

 

The study found 36 patients suffered dizziness, 28 had headaches and 16 suffered impaired consciousness.

 

A lab technician dipping a sample into the Abbott Laboratories ID Now testing machine at the Detroit Health Centre. Picture: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
A lab technician dipping a sample into the Abbott Laboratories ID Now testing machine at the Detroit Health Centre. Picture: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Seizures and ataxia, a nervous system disease that causes slurred speech and stumbling, were each found in one patient with a severe case.

Nineteen patients experienced sensory impairment, such as loss of taste and smell, the study found.

On Friday, the worldwide coronavirus death toll rose to more than 100,000 people, according to figures released by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1,650,000 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across 185 countries, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The highest numbers of cases remain in the United States (475,000+), Spain (157,000+), Italy (147,000+), Germany (119,000+) and France (118,000+).

The highest death tolls have been reported in Italy, Spain, France, the United Kingdom and New York City.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Worrying new signs of COVID-19 infection

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks neurological disorder symptoms

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Backpackers kicked out of caravan park during virus pandemic

        premium_icon Backpackers kicked out of caravan park during virus pandemic

        News Seven people evicted from Gatton caravan park after flouting social distancing measures

        Gatton business robbed twice in one week

        premium_icon Gatton business robbed twice in one week

        News The culprits climbed in through the smashed window a day later.

        A year in the pound: The dog who’s still waiting for a home

        premium_icon A year in the pound: The dog who’s still waiting for a home

        Pets & Animals The dog still waiting for love after a year in the shelter

        Fast food favourites delivered to your door

        premium_icon Fast food favourites delivered to your door

        News A Gatton restaurant has announced it will be introducing home delivery.