WORRIES: Crime, cost of living identified as Lockyer issues

CRIME, cost of living, roads, rail and infrastructure have been identified as major concerns for Lockyer Valley residents in a recent survey.

Last year, Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald sent a survey to constituents asking for feedback about the region.

It revealed five key areas residents were most concerned about, and were deemed the most important issues in the region.

With the results at hand, Mr McDonald said the survey highlighted real issues faced by local residents.

“In 2019, I had the opportunity to complete the Lockyer’s biggest community survey,” he said.

“The 6923 responses were received and clearly showed what issues matter to the Lockyer and what I need to be fight for to meet everyone’s wishes.”

Included in the response was also the currently level of state government debt, with 66 per cent of respondents indicating it was an issue.

More than 80 per cent of respondents believed current sentencing of criminal offences did not meet community expectations.

Mr McDonald said he had been working towards solutions to these issues since his election in 2017, and would continue to do so.

‘I’ve worked hard to see improvements to Lockyer’s roads, to ease cost of living pressures and to crack down on crime in our communities, but there is still a lot of work to be done,” he said.

Achievements highlighted by Mr McDonald included securing two additional police officers at Helidon station and successfully fighting for more than $5 million of resurfacing and pavement works on the Brisbane Valley Highway, Forest Hill Fernvale Road and Brightview Road.

The survey results also highlighted Lockyer resident’s opinion on the quality of health care and education in the electorate.

“Our teachers and health professionals need to be commended. More than three quarters of respondents said that Lockyer’s schools provide a good standard of education,” he said.

“While nearly 90 per cent of respondents rated our regions health care as average or better.”

Lockyer residents should receive the full survey results in their mail. For more information or a copy of the results residents are urged to contact Mr McDonalds office on 53516100.