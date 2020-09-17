World’s No. 1 WAG has added bonus

Paulina Gretzky — the daughter of one of the greatest athletes in history — is everything golf star Dustin Johnson could want and more.

Dustin Johnson is forever grateful for his biggest supporter, Paulina Gretzky.

"She's a huge part of me, our family and my success," the 36-year-old golfer recently told Golfweek.

"She's home with the kids, and has been great with that, and just has been a huge supporter for me, with everything I need to do. She understands everything it takes to get to where you want to be and the sacrifices you have to make. Having her dad as the greatest hockey player, she understands."

Johnson continued, "You couldn't ask for a better partner."

Together since 2013, Johnson and Gretzky, 31, the daughter of Wayne Gretzky, share two young sons: Tatum, 5, and River, 3.

As well as being the perfect partner and mother, Paulina's sporting royalty bloodlines are a bonus.

"I'm very close with all of the Gretzkys. It's great to be able to just listen. I've learned so much from Wayne, just watching the way he acts and the way he treats other people," Johnson said.

"His dad, Walter, is unbelievable. He might be more popular than Wayne. But obviously, with Wayne, it's great to have someone who dominated their sport the way he did for such a long period of time."

Paulina and Dustin celebrate his win at the FedEx Cup earlier this month. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The couple's kids celebrated Johnson's recent Northern Trust win in August, with Tatum calling his dad the "best golfer."

"The best thing in the world is having kids. We're lucky to have two wonderful boys. It's really been amazing, watching them grow up and enjoying the time. They get to travel with us a bunch. Tatum's in kindergarten," Johnson said.

"They're getting a little older. And I can see a little of me and Paulina in both of them, just in their personalities and the things they do. It's funny. There are times when you watch them and say, 'Where in the heck did you learn that?' and then you realise, oh man, it's from me."

The wins have been piling up for Johnson since golf's pandemic return and he is the odds-on favourite for this week's US Open, as he looks to add a second major to his impressive resume. Still, family remains his most prized possession.

"For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it's Paulina and the kids. And they'll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing and playing. But they're the most important thing," Johnson said.

Ahead of the US Open at Winged Foot, Johnson celebrated his Tour Championship win with Gretzky on the greens in Atlanta, sealing the victory with a kiss.

At the 2018 Ryder Cup. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The couple with son, Tatum. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)