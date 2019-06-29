In a country so heavily dominated by so few banks, it's hard to feel any independence when it comes to your credit card.

Most are limited to one in four with the exception of the growing number of those with the bright orange ING cards.

We get it, you've read The Barefoot Investor …

So to have a peak inside the wallet of the rich and famous, comparison site Finder compiled a list of some of the most exclusive credit cards in the world.

Some are embedded with diamonds, some have access to luxury vacations, and some allow the holder to be fast-tracked through immigration lines.

Most are available through invitation only, while one is only available to members of the United Arab Emirates' royal family.

"While these luxury cards all come with their own set of perks and benefits, most of them share a few notable similarities," Finder money expert Bessie Hassan said.

"For one, most cards are invite only giving them that extra level of exclusivity.

"Those with an exclusive credit card are subject to the same rules as the rest of us though, and if these lenders see their customers spending more than their means they can cut them off."

Ms Hassan says it's important to make sure you're capable of paying off whatever credit card you go with, regardless of its exclusivity.

"If you're looking for your first credit card start small with a no frills card," she said.

"Once you get used to paying your bill each month you can upgrade to one with a few more perks."

Finder analysis shows that on average Australian credit card holders have a limit of $9528 per credit card with only 33.38 per cent of that being used.

AMERICAN EXPRESS CENTURION CARD (BLACK CARD)

Lifestyles of the rich and the famous / The world’s most exclusive credit cards

Fees and limits:

• Initiation fee: $10,893

• Annual fee: $5000

• No limit

Perks:

• Made of titanium

• Dedicated 24/7 personal concierge

• Access to premium airport lounges around the world

• Flight upgrades

• Travel insurance

• Automatic program upgrades

• Personal shopper

• Exclusive luxury brand sales

Available in Australia:

• Yes, but by invite only

JP MORGAN RESERVE CARD

Lifestyles of the rich and the famous / The world’s most exclusive credit cards

Fees and limits:

• Annual fee: $864

Perks:

• Made of palladium and gold

• Unlimited access to airport lounges

• $435 annual travel and dining credit

• 24/7 dedicated concierge

• Purchase insurance for 120 day against damage or theft (up to $10,000 per claim)

Available in Australia:

• Yes, but by invite only

• Must have at least $14.5 million in assets under management by JP Morgan Private Bank

DUBAI FIRST ROYAL MASTERCARD

Lifestyles of the rich and the famous / The world’s most exclusive credit cards

Fees and limits:

• Initiation fee: $2757

• No limit

• No restrictions

Perks:

• Embedded with a .235 carat diamond and trimmed with gold

• 24/7 access to "Royale Lifestyle Management"

Available in Australia:

• No, only available to UAE royalty and the region's high net worth individuals

COUTTS SILK CREDIT CARD BY THE BANK OF SCOTLAND

Lifestyles of the rich and the famous / The world’s most exclusive credit cards

Fees and limits:

• No annual fee

• Limit dependent on individual's circumstances. You'll be asked whether you'll bring investible assets totalling more than $1.8 million

Perks:

• Access to over 700 VIP lounges in over 300 major airports

• 24/7 Coutts Concierge service

• Gifts to recognise loyalty (e.g. luxury food/wine to holidays and private tours)

• Access to exclusive events and experiences through the Coutts signature loyalty program

Available in Australia:

• No, only available to Coutts' clients residing mainly in the UK. The firm counts the British royal family among its distinguished clients.

SBERBANK VISA INFINITE GOLD CARD

Lifestyles of the rich and the famous / The world’s most exclusive credit cards

Fees and limits:

• Upfront fee: $144,510

• Annual fee: $2890

• No late payment fees

Perks:

• Made from solid gold, .17 carats worth of diamonds, and mother-of-pearl

• $316,275 life and health insurance coverage

• Exclusive concierge services

• VIP access to some of the world's finest golf courses and luxury vacations

• Fast-track immigration treatment in 280 airports worldwide

Available in Australia:

• No

• Kazakhstan's Sberbank has only issued it to 100 of its top clients

AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATINUM CARD

Lifestyles of the rich and the famous / The world’s most exclusive credit cards

Fees and limits:

• Annual fee: $1450

Perks:

• Receive 80,000 Rewards Bonus Points when you apply online, are approved and spend more than $3000 in the first 3 months

• $450 Platinum travel credit each year

• Complimentary membership to the Ascent Premium rewards program and earn 2.25 points per $1 spent

• Airport lounge access to over 1200 lounges across 130 countries

• Smartphone screen insurance when you pay for your phone with your card

• Australian Financial Review subscription

Available in Australia:

• Yes

• Minimum income of $100,000

NAB QANTAS REWARDS SIGNATURE CARD

Lifestyles of the rich and the famous / The world’s most exclusive credit cards

Fees and limits:

• Annual fee $295 for the first year then $395 a year thereafter

• $15 late payment fee

• Minimum credit limit $15,000

Perks:

• 90,000 Bonus Qantas Points when you spend $4000 on everyday purchases within 60 days of opening the account

• Complimentary insurance on select travel

• 24/7 concierge service

Available in Australia:

• Yes

- All dollar figures in Australian currency

Continue the conversation on Twitter @James_P_Hall or james.hall1@news.com.au